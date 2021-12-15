Africa: Totalenergies Super Cup Final Media Accreditation

14 December 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The media accreditation application window for the TotalEnergies Super Cup final in Doha, Qatar is now open. The accreditation application window will close on Thursday night, 16 December 2021.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Qatar. Please familiarize yourself with Qatar health protocols and conditions of entry.

CAF Communications

