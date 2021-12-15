Nigeria: Ejovi's Bride, Erhuvwujero Bags Chieftaincy Title

Ughelli — The Ovie of Arhavwanrien kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Solomon Akporhiere Onojeta Okukeren lll, has conferred a traditional chieftaincy on the bride of Chief Johnbul Ejovi, Princess Erhuvwujero Cosmas.

Conferring the title of 'Ughegbe' of Arhavwanrien kingdom on Princess Cosmas, the traditional ruler described her as a worthy daughter of the kingdom whose noble deeds were worthy of recognition.

He said the title was aimed at demonstrating to others that there was a reward for those who render selfless services to their communities.

The monarch said the conferment was to encourage her and also make others emulate her good deeds contributions to the development of the kingdom.

Speaking with newsmen moments after, Princess Erhuvwujero Cosmas, expressed appreciation to the monarch and the people of the Kingdom finding her worthy of the chieftaincy title.

She described the title as a call for more work towards the development of the kingdom.

The elated Princess Erhuvwujero Cosmas, a teacher in the United Kingdom with 11 years of experience and Nollywood Actress who has acted both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, urged women to always respect and honour their husbands as heads of the family.

On his part, Chief Johnbull Ejovi expressed gratitude to God for the honour and for the success of the ceremony, adding that his bride, Princess Erhuvwujero Cosmas as the Ughegbe of the kingdom would be a good Ambassador of the kingdom.

The ceremony attracted dignitaries from all walks of life to the community, Chief Tunde Smooth, the Bolowei of Niger Delta,

Chief James Omeru, the Erhi of Agbon Kingdom, Chief Jones Esonbi, the Omuwie of Orogun Kingdom, Chief Lucky Agbonifo, Managing Director, Wellington Hotels, Chief Mudiaga Ejovi, Executive Director, Ejovi group of companies, Mr Okiemute Ikolo and a host of others.