South Africa: Pandor Says South Africa Will Lobby for Israel's African Union Observer Status to Be Rescinded

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says African Union member states were not consulted about admitting Israel as an observer at the regional institution.

South Africa hopes African Union (AU) leaders will, at their February 2022 summit, reverse the decision by AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat this year to grant observer status to Israel.

Moussa Faki had made this decision without consulting AU members, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said at a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.

"This came as a shock, given that the decision was made at a time when the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of their land," she added.

"The unjust actions committed by Israel offend the letter and spirit of the Charter of the African Union. The AU embodies the aspirations of all Africans and reflects their confidence that it can lead the continent through the practical expression of the goals of the Charter, especially on issues relating to self-determination and decolonisation.

"The decision by the AU Commission in this context remains inexplicable," Pandor added.

The issue is clearly divisive in the AU. Pandor said the AU's executive council, comprising foreign ministers, had...