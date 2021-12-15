South Africa: UK Lifts Its Omicron Travel Ban On South Africa and 10 Other Southern African Nations

14 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The United Kingdom has lifted the travel ban it imposed on southern Africa after the emergence of the Omicron variant. Will others, including Pretoria's friends, like Russia and China, follow suit?

Britain will lift its controversial Omicron travel ban on South Africa and 10 other southern African countries from 4am on Wednesday, 15 December.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced this on Tuesday afternoon.

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa, confirmed that the country had been removed from the UK's red list.

"This means that from 4am on 15 December, travellers from South Africa will be able to enter England without having to enter hotel quarantine - instead, they will only have to comply with requirements applying to everyone entering the UK," he said.

Defending the decision to impose travel restrictions on SA and its neighbours, Phillipson said: "We took this necessary precautionary action to give us time to understand the challenge we and others faced, and to slow down the spread of Omicron while scientists urgently assessed what impact the variant has on vaccines, treatments and transmissibility. That included important work between our scientists, and we thank those here in South Africa for their expertise and transparency....

