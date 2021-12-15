Nigeria: Gridlock Returns to Mile 2 As Commuters, Drivers Lament

THE Oshodi-Apapa expressway was on standstill for several hours, yesterday, following the re-opening of the road-median around the Ottor Wharf area.

Drivers and commuters plying the Mile 2, inward Tin-can Island port, were stranded for several hours, as they lamented the return of gridlock at the Ottor Wharf end of the road.

The opening of the road median allows vehicles coming from Mile 2 to make a U-turn, heading back to the Oshodi axis.

Drivers, as well as commuters coming from the Oshodi end and those coming from Apapa, were forced to spend several hours in traffic, which stretched to several kilometers.

Old order of standstill

Some commuters, who spoke with Vanguard expressed worry that the traffic situation along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has returned to the old order of standstill.

They attributed the chaotic situation to lawlessness on the part of the drivers and the absence of law enforcement agents controlling the traffic.

A commuter, Mrs Margret Olu-Devies, told Vanguard that she spent more than two hours between Fagbems filling station and the diversion created at Ottor Wharf before heading to Kirikiri town.

Also, a driver who spoke with Vanguard, said that the opening of the median may not be unconnected with the ongoing work by the contractor on lot 2 of the Apapa - Oshodi expressway.

Traffic officials abandon duty

When Vanguard visited the area yesterday at about 4.30 pm when the traffic was at its peak, the traffic controllers comprising of men of the state traffic committee and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, practically abandoned their duty posts, as area boys were seen controlling the traffic.

Miscreants, who had earlier disappeared from the road, returned to their nefarious activities collecting bribes from articulated drivers.

Similarly, imported second-hand vehicles cleared from PTML Customs Unit at the spot were allowed at a cost to run against the traffic heading to Mile 2.

Efforts to speak with the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, proved abortive as he did not answer his calls.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA