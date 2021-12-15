Uganda: Arua Hill Battle From Two Goals Down to Hold Sc Villa

Arua Hill SC fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to SC Villa in an entertaining contest at the Barifa Stadium.

The Jogoo arrived at Barifa on the back of a damning defeat to Gadaffi FC, with pressure from different corners of the club rising over head coach Petros Koukoras' future.

Reports further indicated that the Greek coach had been handed a two-game ultimatum to save his job, despite him insisting that he had not discussed anything regarding his future with his bosses.

Villa came up with a much-improved performance, and took the lead in the 35th minute. Striker Isaac Ogwang was gifted a goal as goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa fumbled what was a routine catch.

The Jogoo scored their second four minutes later, Saddam Masereka picked up Nicholas Kabonge's deep run with an exquisite cross, for his first goal of the season in what was his first start under Koukouras.

The Leopards battled back and Alfred Leku scored his fifth goal of the season tapping home from close range from Robert Eseru's knock down in the 43rd minute.

The second half was all about the hosts who had Villa pegged back into their own half as they went into overdrive in search of the equaliser.

They had a couple of near misses, with Arua also striking the cross bar at the hour mark, as Villa held on to their lead.

With 11 minutes left on the clock, Innocent Ronald Media levelled when he turned in a delivery off Geriga Atendele's free kick.

Arua Hill remain seventh on the table, but move to within a point of sixth placed Express FC. SC Villa also remain 12th on eight points, but are only one point behind Onduparaka who occupy 11th.