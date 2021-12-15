Kenya: Mastercard, Jumia Donate 25 000 Trees in Support of the Priceless Planet Coalition

14 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Mastercard and Jumia, Africa's leading e-commerce platform have partnered to enable Mastercard cardholders to support the forest restoration projects of the Priceless Planet Coalition, generating a total donation of 25,000 trees.

During the Black Friday campaign, Mastercard and Jumia automatically donated five trees - at no extra cost or effort to consumers - for each transaction shoppers made using their Mastercard on Jumia Market, Jumia Food and Jumia Pay platforms.

The Priceless Planet Coalition is a platform to unite corporate sustainability efforts and make meaningful investments to preserve the environment. Together with partners who share a commitment to doing well by doing good, PPC is pledging to plant 100 million trees over five years, inspiring positive consumer action.

"We are delighted by the public's response to this which is aligned with Mastercard's commitment to sustainability and combating climate change and its emphasis on the global collaborative efforts needed to achieve this. Shoppers were really enthusiastic about making e-commerce payments to support this initiative due to the convenience, simplicity and security of this increasingly popular shopping method,' said Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

"We are grateful to all of our customers who took part in our Black Friday campaign and continue to play an important role in making a positive impact to the environment. Climate change is an important focus area at Jumia, and each tree planted will symbolize environmental support from the e-commerce ecosystem. We encourage our shoppers to continue paying using their Mastercard as it is a secure payment method on Jumia," said Sami Louali, EVP Payment Services at Jumia.

