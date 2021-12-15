Uganda: Failure of Duty - Govt Ordered to Pay for Failing to Stop Husband Chopping Off Wife's Hands

15 December 2021
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Np Admin

She had already told police about his aggressive behaviour, but officers ignored her complaints.

Russia has been ordered to pay more than €370,000 (£315,000) in compensation to a woman whose hands were cut off by her husband.

The European Court of Human Rights said Russia had failed to combat domestic violence, and ordered it to compensate four women who were brutally attacked.

They include Margarita Gracheva, whose husband kidnapped her in 2017 and attacked her with an axe.

The court told Russia to make urgent changes to stop such attacks in future.

It said domestic violence against women was happening on a "staggering scale" and Russia had breached two articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In December 2017, Ms Gracheva's husband took her into a forest and cut her hands off with an axe.

She had already told police about his aggressive behaviour, but officers ignored her complaints.

Her mutilated left hand was retrieved from the forest and sewn back on. A prosthetic right hand was fitted after a crowdfunding campaign.

Her now ex-husband Dmitry Grachev was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The court said Ms Gracheva's case showed how Russia's laws meant authorities did not spot domestic abuse until it escalated to cause physical injuries.

It called for a legal definition of domestic violence and for all perpetrators to be criminalised.

In 2017, President Vladimir Putin signed a law softening the penalties for domestic violence. First offences where the victim is not hospitalised are no longer treated as criminal offences and punishments were reduced.

Three other women, Natalya Tunikova, Yelena Gershman and Irina Petrakova, are also to be paid damages.

"We won!" Mari Davtyan, one of the lawyers representing the women wrote on Facebook.

"Each of these women was seriously injured as a result of the state's inaction in the situation of domestic violence," she said.

Russia had previously objected to the women's claims for compensation.

Deputy Justice Minister Mikhail Galperin said the Russian state should not be held responsible for domestic violence cases perpetrated by individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X