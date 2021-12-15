Uganda: Dr.atwine Hails Rotary, Kentim University's Role in Covid Vaccination Campaign

The Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine has applauded Kentim University School of Health sciences for its role in the Covid vaccination uptake in the country.

The University and its partners including Rotary are currently running Covid vaccination drive at Kyanja where over 1000 people have so far been vaccinated.

Dr.Atwine appreciated the good work that Rotarians, health workers and Kentim University management have so far done in the fight against the pandemic.

"Thank you for turning up in big numbers to get vaccinated. Vaccination is one sure way of fighting COVID-19," she said.

She urged all Ugandans to go for jabs to ensure the economy is fully re-opened early next year.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Uganda has 127944 confirmed cases of Covid-19 including 2363 deaths.

Recently, the Ministry of Health confirmed seven cases Omicron variant in the country.

Omicron has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

The South African variant has a high number of mutations (32) in its spike protein, and preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection, when compared with other variants of concern.

Uganda has now received 30.6 million doses of Covid vaccines and so far, the Ministry of Health has dispatched 16 million doses to the different vaccination centres around the country.

On the other side, over 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Dr. Paul Nampala applauded the Rotary clubs of Kyanja Metropolitan and Kasangati for mobilizing their communities to get vaccinated but also lauded the Ministry of Health for choosing to work with Rotary to increase the vaccinate uptake.

Dr. Aggrey Kyobuguzi the proprietor of Kentim University said such collaborations help to serve and change lives.

She noted that Kentim University which was established in 2014 offers short courses, certificates and diplomas and that last year, the university accredited as an assessment centre by the Directorate of Industrial training (DIT) under ministry of Education to conduct competency-based assessment in line with Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework.

"Kentim University hosts the Kentim School of health sciences, Kentim school of agro-vet studies, department of business and vocational studies and centre for innovations and bio-economy that links innovators and researchers to development partners who help them commercialise their innovations," she said.