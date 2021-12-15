Zimbabwe: Rains Bring Relief to Farmers

Farmers will feel some relief after rains fell in some parts of the country yesterday, particularly in Mashonaland provinces and Harare, where long dry spells have been threatening to force many to replant.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) yesterday said intermittent thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, should be expected across the country up to Monday next week.

It said localised heavy rains, in excess of 30mm and hailstorms in some places are expected and people should watch out for blown off roof tops, loose debris and fallen trees due to strong winds.

The MSD said when thunder roars, it is best to be indoors.

"Avoid travelling in open truck, being in the open field or under trees.

"If you urgently need to travel, take caution on the roads as roads may be slippery, and contain hidden dangers covered by water, including fallen trees, utility poles and live wires," said the MDS in an advisory.