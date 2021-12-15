Zimbabwe: Face-to-Face Meetings Put On Hold in Govt

The Government has banned face-to-face meetings and the number of staffers on duty will also be cut to boost safety, making it far easier to enforce social distancing and other protocols to minimise risk of Covid-19 infections.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says crowded places, close-contact settings, especially where people have conversations near each other as well as confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, increase infection rates.

Speaking after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, the last one for the year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa advised of the latest measures.

She said the prescribed measures had been put in place to contain the marked increase in the number of daily new cases.

"All Government departments will stop face-to-face meetings, and all remaining end of year planning and other such critical meetings shall be held virtually," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Communities at all levels are urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures, and enforcement of all Covid-19 regulations at all levels will be strengthened."

During the same period last season, Zimbabwe recorded a number of cases and fatalities mainly blamed on irresponsible festivities.

Zimbabwe has recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, with 32 626 active cases having been recorded as of Monday.

The number of new cases increased during the week under review, with 28 904 cases recorded compared to 5 055 cases the previous week, implying an average of 4 014 new cases, were reported per day compared to 723 cases the previous week.

However, Cabinet noted that the case fatality was receding and has gone down to 2,9 percent during the week under review, from 3,4 percent the previous week.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the prevention measures being implemented such as vaccination continue to contribute to the reduction in the severe impact of the virus.

Government continues to implore the nation to take advantage of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme to get vaccinated so as to reduce the impact of the virus on citizens.

To date, around four million have received their first doses while around three million have been fully vaccinated, and the Government continues to ensure the availability of the shots.

"Pertaining to the update on procurement of the Covid-19 vaccines, a total of 2,5 million Sinopharm doses were received from China during the week," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to work closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to track vaccine stocks to ensure that the country does not run out of vaccines.

"The Government is proud to announce that there are adequate stocks of vaccines for the benefit of all Zimbabweans," she said.

The minister also announced that India had committed to deliver the donation of 40 000 doses of Covaxin doses. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

"The Government of Zimbabwe would like to appreciate this gesture by the Government of India," said Minister Mutsvangwa.