Kenyans, Beware! Ad for Jobs At Gelian Hotel, Machakos Fake

A poster advertising jobs at Gelian hotel in Machakos, south of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, has been shared on Facebook.

It says Gelian is recruiting for various positions, including room service, waiters, receptionist, chefs and janitors.

Requirements for the jobs are listed - a CV, an ID, a passport photo, "good conduct" and a medical letter - and applicants are promised free accommodation, off days and the choice between three different shifts.

A cellphone number, email address and post-office box number are given "to apply", as well as a website address, though the link seems to be broken.

The application process looks suspiciously like job scams we've seen that try to con job seekers. But is this job ad legit? We checked.

Red flags

The applicants are asked to call or send a WhatsApp message to a cellphone number. But we searched the hotel's website and found none of the numbers listed for the hotel match the one in the job ad.

The PO box address in the ad is also different from the one listed on the website. And none of the jobs advertised could be found in the careers section of the hotel website.

These are all red flags that we are looking at another Facebook job scam.

Scam confirmed

Gelian Hotel confirmed our suspicions through their official Facebook account.

The hotel shared the ad, stamped "FAKE" in red, and wrote: "Hello; Kindly take note of this fake poster in circulation. Thank you."