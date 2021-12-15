Kenya Records Surge in Covid-19 Cases With 11.5pc Positivity Rate

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has raised concerns over increased COVID-19 cases in the country, amid global fears of the Omicron variant.

Even though the new variant has not been confirmed in the country, Acting Director General at the Ministry of Health Patrick Amoth said the COVID-19 positivity rate had hit 11.5 per cent.

"We have noticed the curve going up in the past one week from one percent to 6.5 per cent yesterday. So that is a warning sign to us so that we can go back to the drawing board to ensure that we continue to adhere to the public health social measures but more importantly that all who are eligible get vaccinated," he said.

The high rate was posted after months of a below 5 per cent rate that led to the lifting of the night curfew and other restrictions, including re-opening bars and restaurants.

The latest statistics show that 331 more people had tested positive from the virus, increasing the caseload in the country to 256,815.

Kenya had vaccinated 8.2 million people by mid November against a target 10 million by December.

Amoth stated that the country can simply avert more stringent measures if citizens take the jab and observe the health guidelines in place.

His remarks came in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant across the globe.

On Monday, the UK reported the first Omicron death in the world from the COVID-19 variant despite indications by WHO that the variant was weaker than Delta which preceded it.

Like many countries, Kenya is tightening measures and encouraging more people to get vaccinated and had already warned that unvaccinated people will be denied services in some government departments from December 21.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some hotels and shopping malls have issued similar notices.

But on Tuesday, the High Court suspended the government order to prevent those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from accessing services and entering public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants.

High Court judge Antony Mrima suspended the order pending a hearing of the case filed by a businessman who termed the directive "tyrannical" and a gross violation of the constitution.

Campaigners including Human Rights Watch (HRW) have criticised the directive as discriminatory and urged the government to abandon the plan, which also requires visitors from Europe to provide proof of full vaccination.

"While the government has an obligation to protect its people from serious public health threats, the measures must be reasonable and proportional," HRW said on Tuesday.

The watchdog added that there was not enough stock to vaccinate all adults before the deadline.

But health minister Mutahi Kagwe defended the order on Sunday, saying it was the government's duty to protect the rights of the vaccinated from exposure to infection.

"This is even more critical with the emergence of the Omicron variant. Experts have warned that it is more infectious than previous forms of the virus," Kagwe said.