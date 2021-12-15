Tanzania: Use Customized Learning, Community Urged

THE community has been urged to capitalize on customized teaching system applied by the Montessori Learners, which help children to prepare for self-dependence apart from acquiring education knowledge.

The Chairperson of the Montessori Community of Tanzania (MCT), Martha Dello issued the advice in Dodoma during the official launch of an Integrated National Programme for Early Childhood Development Ms Dello said the Montessori Method and philosophy of education was child-centred and an individualized way of assisting children to develop their individual abilities and potentials.

She added that the method had five key crucial areas aiming at developing a child at all levels, including theories and practical knowledge on real life.

Dr Maria Montessori, an Italian physician, educator, and innovator, acclaimed for her educational method that builds on the way children learn naturally, said: "The goal of early childhood education should be to activate the child's own natural desire to learn." This method was possibly the first that was founded on the concept of educating the 'whole child'. The method provides social, emotional and physical, as well as cognitive development.

Montessori children are often described as selfdirected, courteous, and joyful with a true love of learning.

"We cannot protect our children with normal life, but what we can do is prepare them for life, and in Montessori class we use integrated equipment more to ensure that children are prepared for their future individual lives," said Dr Maria.

For her part, MCT Director, Sarah Kiteleja said the customized teaching system was helping children to get skills and courage to run their lives by themselves.

"Because we work with the community, we have been advising the government to emulate this system so as to help Tanzanian children to be more professional and intensify creativity," she said.