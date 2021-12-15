Tanzania: Pharmaccess Eyes Positive Impacts in Health Sector

PHARMAccess Tanzania plans to boost positive impacts in health sector through digitalization, data insights and dashboards.

Over the past years, PharmAccess has developed models to improve access to and utilization of health services, particularly among the poor whereby policy makers are empowered to make informed decisions.

The organization organized a workshop in Zanzibar over the weekend to discuss sustainable health financing and quality improvement with the intent to build stronger partnerships.

The meeting was part of commemorating 20-year anniversary of the PharmAccess, during which it also called for action to fast-track universal health coverage in sub-Saharan Africa.

PharmAccess, the organization striving to make inclusive health markets work in Africa, commemorated its 20-year anniversary with a call to action to key healthcare stakeholders in Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya to achieve a breakthrough in access to better healthcare for all.

Over the past decade, people in sub-Saharan Africa have been steadily living longer and in better health due to, amongst others, reductions in infant and childhood mortality, increased access to medical treatment including for AIDS/HIV, and improved nutrition.

Nevertheless, to receive quality health services, many face financial hardship through high out-of-pocket health costs - influencing people to postpone or skip health visits entirely.

The United Nations officially designates December12 as International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC day), to hold leaders accountable to their promise of health for all.

PharmAccess CEO, Nicole Spieker stated: "thanks to our partners' endeavors, especially the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have over the past 20 years empowered thousands of healthcare workers and policy makers to provide better care to their communities. This year's UHC Day is the moment to ask our partners to state and commit to their engagements so we can reach the goal of access to quality healthcare for everyone."

PharmAccess utilizes innovative strategies such as mobile technology, sustainable finance models and financial protection for vulnerable and low-income groups.

Mobile and digital technology is already fast-tracking improvements in virtually all sectors in Africa; however, the health sector is yet to embrace the full potential of digital technology.

In the context of 20-year PharmAccess, country offices are hosting a series of events addressing the biggest issues inhibiting inclusive healthcare in Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya.