Tanzania: Over 2000 Dodoma Residents Trained On Food Security

OVER 2,000 residents in three districts of Dodoma region have benefited from training aimed at imparting knowledge on organic rain fed agriculture, kitchen gardens establishment, and entrepreneurship practical and saving and lending to increase food security and promote gender equality.

The training has been implemented through a threeyear project dubbed Dodoma's Women in Agriculture and Business Initiative (DWABI) which kicked off in 2019.

The project is being implemented by Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania (SAT) through support from the Austrian Development Agency (ADA)--the operational unit of Austrian Development Cooperation, and ICEP.

Project Manager, Elizabeth Kirangai, named the districts in which the project is being executed as Chamwino, Dodoma and Mpwapwa districts located in the country's capital.

SAT is an organization which was registered in the country in June 2011. The organization deals with sustainable agriculture born during the successful work of Bustani ya Tushikamane (ByT), which is a grass root project based in Morogoro, Tanzania.

So far, between 2019 and 2021, the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has managed to offer training in organic rain fed agriculture and kitchen gardens establishment, entrepreneurship practical and saving and lending, according to Ms Girangai.

According to the Project Manager, Consequently, DWABI aims at empowering women in Dodoma through training in organic agriculture, small business and saving and lending methods, which will result into an increase in food security and gender equality.

"The major challenges which led to the establishment of this project include poverty, food security, poor access for financial inclusion by women, lack of individual economic activities amongst women as well as low number of women in leadership and decision making organs, among others," said Ms Girangai.

The DWABI project manager was speaking in Chamwino district during farmers' day, an occasion which coincided with an event to pay tribute to farmers in the country's capital, Dodoma.

The event was graced by Mr Japhari Kikoti on behalf of Chamwino District Commissioner, Gift Msuya. Ms Msuya in her speech read on her behalf by Mr Kikoti applauded the initiative, pledging any necessary support from the government, insisting that she was encouraged by SAT's DWABI project which she said was complimenting the government efforts to empower women economically.

Among other things in the project, SAT has been helping women in the formation of Saving and Lending Groups which help women to access lower interest loans from financial institutions.