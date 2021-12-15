Nigeria: PENGASSAN President Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, yesterday, said its president, Comrade Festus Osifo, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement in Abuja, National Public Relations Officer of PENGASSAN, Comrade Anietie Udoh, however, stated that Osifo, who has already gone into isolation, remains strong and in good health.

Udoh disclosed that all engagements involving the president of the association had been rescheduled, while he called for prayers for his quick recovery.

He said: "We wish to inform you that The President, PENGASSAN worldwide Comrade Festus Osifo tested positive of COVID-19 few days ago.

A confirmatory test returned affirming the earlier result. He is asymptomatic, strong, healthy and being monitored.

"Per public health requirement, he is to stay away from all public functions and engagements and will remain isolated until a negative test is obtained.

"All meetings, appointments and/or engagements involving the President are, by this unforeseen occurrence, rescheduled pending further update/communication.

"Let's remember our dear President, PENGASSAN members and indeed all Nigerians in our prayers. Thanks for your understanding and continuous solidarity."

However, sources said Osifo contracted the deadly virus in Kigali, Rwanda. Osifo had in April 2021, written to the management of oil and gas firms, countering their decision to implement vaccination in their companies.