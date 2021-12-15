Rwanda: Five Young Rwandan Players in Europe That Can Boost Amavubi Squad

There are many Rwandan talented youngsters scattered all across Europe and other parts of the globe who can turn around the dwindling fortunes of the national football team, Amavubi.

Many countries in Africa including Algeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cameroon Equatorial Guinea, Senegal and others are tapping their players born in the diaspora and it is working magic for them.

Times Sport continues with our series of unearthing Rwandan footballers abroad and bringing them to the limelight and attention of the national team handlers.

Sven Kalisa ( FC Atert Bissen, Luxembourg)

The 24-year-old midfielder was born to Rwandan parents in Luxembourg and has already represented them at Under 21 level. Kalisa is still eligible to play for the Amavubi per FIFA rules.

Despite being a midfielder who can operate both in the defensive and attacking role, he is also very comfortable playing at left-back. Certainly, he is one of the players Rwanda needs to get to beef up the national team.

Maxime Wenssens (KV Mechelen, Belgium

Maxime was born to a Belgian father and a Rwandan mother in the city if Truiden on November 17, 2001. He started his career with St. Truiden before moving to the Jupiter pro league side last year.

The agile goalkeeper who stands at 1.91 metres is uncapped at national team level and could be the answer to the Amavubi goalkeeping problems if called upon.

Joel Mugisha Mvuka (Bodo/Glimt, Norway)

The 19-year-old winger joined Bodo on a five-year deal in July this year and played 12 games for his club scoring twice before the Norwegian season ended.

He operates as a winger and can play from both flanks with his speed and ability to use both feet being his greatest assets. Mugisha has been capped by Norway at both Under 19 and Under 20 levels but still eligible to play for Rwanda as senior level.

Sanders Ngabo (Lyngby BK, Denmark)

Ngabo was promoted to the Lyngby senior team in August this year and has already made an appearance in the Danish second division league.

The 17-year-old talent is primarily a central midfielder but can also be used on both wings. He was born in the Danish city of Sundby and is eligible to play for Rwanda and the European country though he is yet to be capped.

Gilbert Ishimwe (Eskilstuma City, Sweden)

Ishimwe was born in Sweden on October 10, 2000 and has played for clubs including IFK Eskilstuna and AFC United before joining Eskilstuna City on July 1, 2020.

He has been a dominant force in the heart of midfield for Eskilstuma in the Under 21 Allsvenka Norra. He is eligible to play for both Rwanda and Sweden but is yet to be capped.