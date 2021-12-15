Kenya: Govt Rules Out Lockdown As Omicron Variant Is Detected

15 December 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — The Ministry of Health has ruled out drastic containment measures imposed at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic instead advocating for adherence to measures already in place to manage the Omicron variant of the virus confirmed in the country on Wednesday.

The variant with thirty-two mutations is classified as fast-spreading although scientists have indicated that it is not as deadly as its predecessor Delta which remains the most dominant in the world.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while announcing the confirmation of the Omicront variant, disclosed that two Kenyans and a South African national who tested positive had been quarantined.

"We have detected the Omicron variant particularly among the travelers in the airports and so it is just a matter of tie before Omicron becomes the dominant variant across the world. I have absolutely no doubt about it."

Kagwe said he was in constant communication with health authorities in South Africa where the variant was first reported in a bid to borrow lessons on its management.

He however cautioned the public to ensure adherence to distancing and other containment guidelines to avert an uncontrolled spread of the virus.

"The Omicron variant is spreading very fast. If you go to a pub and there are five of you and you sit around together in one table and somebody has the Omicron variant, chances are that you will all walk out of there with the virus," Kagwe cautioned.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X