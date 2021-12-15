Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Records Six Cases of Omicron Variant

Rwanda becomes the second East African country to record the variant after Uganda.

The Ministry of Health has announced that six cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant have been confirmed in Rwanda.

This was announced through a statement issued late on Wednesday.

"Through the genomic sequencing of samples collected from travelers and their contacts, the ministry of health has confirmed six cases of Omicron variant in Rwanda," reads the statement in part.

The statement also revealed that the new measures announced by the cabinet are intended to mitigate the spread of Omicron, which is said to be highly contagious.

To contain the variant, the Ministry of Health through the communique stressed the need for vaccination.

"The Ministry of Health underlines the importance of citizens and all residents over 12 years of age to get fully vaccinated, and obtain the booster shot after six months of vaccination, especially for people aged 50 and above, as well as those with underlying health conditions," added the statement in part.

According to the World Health Organisation, the Omicron variant is spreading more than any variant the world has seen.

It is in this regard that the Director General of World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus called for enhanced vigilance while speaking in a recent meeting on December 14.

"Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant, if we don't act vigilant, cases will overwhelm unprepared health systems again," he said.

I need to be very clear, he added, vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. It's not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene.

"Do it all, do it consistently, do it well."

Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa on November 24.

