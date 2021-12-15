Rwanda: Night Clubs, Live Bands Suspended As Govt Tightens Covid-19 Guidelines

Night clubs and live performances, among other activities, will not be operational for a period of one month, subject to review.

The cabinet meeting that convened on Tuesday, December 15 has resolved to tighten the Covid-19 preventive protocols in the wake of the confirmation of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron in Rwanda.

This follows an announcement by the Ministry of Health that six cases of the new highly contagious variant in the country.

According to the communique issued by the Prime Minister's Office following the cabinet meeting, night clubs and live performances among other activities will not be operational for a period of one month, subject to review.

"Night clubs are suspended, as is live band entertainment in other venues. Organised concerts will be approved on a case by case basis by Rwanda Development Board (RDB)," read the communique.

Chaired by President Kagame, the meeting also ordered for the mandatory three-day quarantine in a hotel for any passenger arriving in Rwanda at their own cost.

Public offices have also been limited to a 30 percent of the workforce while private businesses will operate at 50 percent.

Among other resolutions, attendance of traditional, civil and religious weddings' attendance capacity has been reduced to 30 percent of the venue capacity, but must not exceed 100 attendants, according to the statement.

However, the statement added that all gatherings conducted in home settings should not exceed 50 persons and must be under the supervision of local authorities.

The meeting also resolved to cut occupancy at places of worship to 50 percent.

"All Rwandans and residents are urged to get fully vaccinated, frequently tested, and encouraged to work remotely if and when possible while continuing to observe preventive measures," added the statement from the Premier's office.

The confirmation of the Omicron variant in Rwanda made the country the second in the region to register the variant after Uganda.

