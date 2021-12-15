Zimbabwe: Chiwenga to Testify Against Marry

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is due to appear before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube Wednesday to give his testimony on how his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa allegedly fraudulently upgraded their wedding.

He is expected to be the last witness after Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi and his aide Nyarao Bwanya.

The trial started last week with the key witnesses exonerating Mubaiwa.

Chiweshe could not help the state case after he told the magistrate that he was not aware of what took place after Mubaiwa approached her with the issue of the marriage, shifting further questions to Mutevedzi.

Mutevedzi said the wedding never took place while Bwanya confirmed that Mubaiwa indeed made arrangements for the wedding.

The trial continued on Tuesday.

Four other witnesses were lined up to testify and completed to give their evidence on the same day.

They include magistrate Linda Dzvene who was the secretary for Mutevedzi.

Dzvene said she is the one who filled the marriage documents for Mubaiwa that included a section where she alleged was a divorcee.

She however took the blame off the former model stating that she cannot be blamed because she did not fill any forms.

Dzvene said she only used documents provided by Mutevedzi.

Colonel Gesham Muradzi who is vice president Chiwenga aid also said he was phoned by Mubaiwa who gave him US$15 000 for the wedding rings.

Muradzi said he was asked to handover the money to one Bra Mike who is a friend to Chiwenga and a jewellery dealer.

He said he then collected the rings from one Devon Peter Steward.

Muradzi said under cross examination that he did not know if Chiwenga asked for a wedding from Mubaiwa family because he was not there.

Another witness Carrington Kazingizi, who was Mubaiwa's, driver and a presidential security agent said preparations were at an advanced stage.

Steward also told court that he gave Muradzi wedding rings which had been ordered for the event.

He said he did not know who actually ordered them, but was told to prepare the wedding rings by his father in law simply known as bra Mike.