Zimbabwe: Chiwenga to Testify Against Marry

Columbus Mavhunga/VOA
Good old times ... Marry Chiwenga and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
15 December 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is due to appear before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube Wednesday to give his testimony on how his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa allegedly fraudulently upgraded their wedding.

He is expected to be the last witness after Supreme Court judge Justice George Chiweshe, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi and his aide Nyarao Bwanya.

The trial started last week with the key witnesses exonerating Mubaiwa.

Chiweshe could not help the state case after he told the magistrate that he was not aware of what took place after Mubaiwa approached her with the issue of the marriage, shifting further questions to Mutevedzi.

Mutevedzi said the wedding never took place while Bwanya confirmed that Mubaiwa indeed made arrangements for the wedding.

The trial continued on Tuesday.

Four other witnesses were lined up to testify and completed to give their evidence on the same day.

They include magistrate Linda Dzvene who was the secretary for Mutevedzi.

Dzvene said she is the one who filled the marriage documents for Mubaiwa that included a section where she alleged was a divorcee.

She however took the blame off the former model stating that she cannot be blamed because she did not fill any forms.

Dzvene said she only used documents provided by Mutevedzi.

Colonel Gesham Muradzi who is vice president Chiwenga aid also said he was phoned by Mubaiwa who gave him US$15 000 for the wedding rings.

Muradzi said he was asked to handover the money to one Bra Mike who is a friend to Chiwenga and a jewellery dealer.

He said he then collected the rings from one Devon Peter Steward.

Muradzi said under cross examination that he did not know if Chiwenga asked for a wedding from Mubaiwa family because he was not there.

Another witness Carrington Kazingizi, who was Mubaiwa's, driver and a presidential security agent said preparations were at an advanced stage.

Steward also told court that he gave Muradzi wedding rings which had been ordered for the event.

He said he did not know who actually ordered them, but was told to prepare the wedding rings by his father in law simply known as bra Mike.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X