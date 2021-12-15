Tunisia: 'We Welcome Saied's Announcement of Timeline Outlining Path for Political Reform and Parliamentary Elections' - Ned Price

Tunis/Tunisia — "We welcome President Kais Saied's announcement of a timeline outlining a path for political reform and parliamentary elections," Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Ned Price said in a statement published on Tuesday.

"We look forward to a reform process that is transparent and inclusive of diverse political and civil society voices," he added.

The United States supports the aspirations of the Tunisian people for an effective, democratic, and transparent government that protects rights and freedoms.

"We are committed to the U.S.-Tunisia partnership," he indicated.