Tunis/Tunisia — One more COVID-19 death and 32 infections from 338 tests ( a positivity rate of 2.8%) were logged in Nabeul governorate in the past 24 hours, said Preventive Health Director in Nabeul Omar Sellimi to TAP.

The region has seen a total of 50,791 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, including 4,980 recoveries and 1,449 deaths, according to the same source.

Besides, 15 patients are being treated in the governorate's various hospitals and private clinics.