Cameroon: Olembe Stadium - Mosengo-Omba Satisfied With Work Progress

A delegation from the Confederation of African Football inspected construction works at the sports facility yesterday December 14, 2021.

The Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football, Veron Mosengo-Omba was at the Olembe Stadium yesterday December 14, 2021. Véron Mosengo-Omba at was the head of delegation from CAF that arrived in the country on Monday December 13, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to assess the level of work done less than one month to the start of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon. The CAF Secretary General was accompanied by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of COCAN 2021, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

On arrival, the CAF Secretary General had a guided tour of the sports complex led by officials of Magil Construction. Veron Mosengo-Omba meticulously inspected the different sectors of the stadium to have an idea of the state of preparedness of the infrastructure before the competition. The team began by inspecting the turf, the completed athletics track, dressing rooms and offices.

Mosengo-Omba watched with admiration the two giant screens that have been erected in the stadium and that are already operational. Mosengo-Omba visited the East Wing of the stadium where work is being finalised. At the moment the workers are completing the roads leading to the stadium and the surroundings are being ploughed for the planting of grass in the days ahead. In the West Wing which is the main entrance to the stadium, there is the presidential tribune, the VIP, VVIP lounges as well as the tunnel leading to the media stand. As at yesterday, the roads leading to these sectors were being tarred.

The presidential tribune, the lounges and CAF offices are ready. Mosengo-Omba inspected the VIP Lounge which is already equipped. Some Magil Officials said what is left is the equipment and decoration of these areas. Veron Mosengo-Omba visited all the different sectors and discussed with the Magil Construction officials to know what the situation. At every stop the Magil officials took time to explain to the CAF officials what has been done and what is still left.

During his stay in the country, Veron Mosengo-Omba will have working sessions with officials of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, the Ministry of Public Health and the coordinator of the Olembe Stadium in the days ahead. The CAF Secretary General is also expected to visit the Garoua site.