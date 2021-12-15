Egypt: GCC Leaders Show Support to Egypt's Stability, Security

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stressed on Tuesday their support for Egypt's stability and security, valuing Egypt's efforts in enhancing the Arab national security and peace and security in the region.

This came in the final statement issued by the meeting of the 42nd Session of the GCC Supreme Council today at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh.

They lauded the outcomes of the ministerial meeting between the GCC and Egypt, held in Riyadh on December 12, saying these outcomes will contribute to fostering ties in all fields.