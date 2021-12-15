Egypt Registers 822 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population announced on Tuesday night that 822 new coronavirus cases were registered, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 370,819.

In a statement, Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 51 coronavirus-linked deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,155 since the outset of the pandemic.

As many as 903 cases were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving the necessary medical care, pushing the total number of recovered cases in the country to 308,829, the spokesman added.