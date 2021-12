.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohamed boasted on Wednesday that without President Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's security situation would have been worse.

At a news conference in Abuja, Mohammed said that Buhari had made the issue of security a major plank of his administration.

"Buhari has provided quality leadership to motivate security agencies to tackle insecurity," the minister boasted.

"No other administration has tackled insecurity than Buhari," Mohammed added.