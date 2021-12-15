South Africa: Initiate Deaths Should Be Followed By Murder Charges - Eastern Cape Premier

analysis

Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday that the deaths of initiates in the province, many of whom died of dehydration, should be followed by murder charges against those responsible.

Three initiates have so far died in the Eastern Cape during the summer initiation season, with another 51 being admitted to hospital, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday.

"It is just not acceptable, actually people should be charged with murder," Mabuyane said after it became known that some of the young men had succumbed to dehydration.

"If a child dies because of dehydration, that simply says that we are irresponsible," he said.

Another boy died after he was forced into water even though he indicated that he could not swim.

Mabuyane called on men in communities in the province to play their part in ensuring safer initiation seasons.

Last week, after the province had recorded the 10th death of the current initiation season, the provincial cabinet called on parents to be fully involved in the initiation of young boys while the response to the issue of law enforcement was strengthened.

Mabuyane said people were being arrested and prosecuted successfully in cases relating to the deaths of initiates, but there was a general...