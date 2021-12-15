South Africa: Environment Department Blocks Another Gas-to-Power Floating Plant

analysis

Jubilation among civil society after another gas-to-power environmental authorisation refused in Richards Bay.

Another gas-to-power floating power plant has been denied authorisation to moor off Richards Bay.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment denied Environmental Authorisation (EA) to Anchor Energy's Nseleni Power Corporation, which planned to moor a 6,500MW Nseleni Independent Floating Power Plant (NIFPP) at one of South Africa's largest harbours.

This makes it the second application to fail to get authorisation on environmental grounds. Turkish power company Karpowership was denied authorisation in June.

The NIFPP was not given the nod because of the impact it might have on the ecosystem in the area and how it might affect the livelihoods of local communities.

Environmental organisations such as groundWork, the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA), the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) and Natural Justice have welcomed the decision. They say several issues were raised as part of the refusal of the EA. Among them was the negative impact the mooring of the floating power plant would have on the area's ecosystem and biodiversity.

The organisations, in opposing the authorisation, argued that organisms living in the water bottom would also be badly affected when silt and other...