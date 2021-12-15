South Africa: Jozini's New Mayor Promises to Dump Dead Wood, Tap Into Nearby Dam to Help Thirsty Communities

14 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize

'I see myself as the new coach taking over at Jozini municipality,' said incoming mayor Naye Mathe, who has outlined his plans to tackle failed water supply, vaccine hesitancy, cross-border crime syndicates and boost tourism in the poor areas of rural northeastern KwaZulu-Natal.

There was chaos -- banging of tables and throwing of chairs -- and police had to intervene on Friday, 19 November when Naye Mathe was being sworn in as the executive mayor of Jozini local municipality in the small rural town of Jozini, about 345km north of Durban.

In Jozini, 45 council seats were up for grabs in November's local government elections. The IFP won 24 seats, getting 52.5% of the votes. The ANC came in second with 16 seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters got two seats, two independents won two seats and the Academic Congress Union won a single seat.

Days earlier, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi had brokered a deal in which the two parties agreed to support each other in hung municipalities by virtue of allowing the party with the most seats to take over.

But in Jozini, chaos erupted after the ANC decided to field its own mayoral candidate...

