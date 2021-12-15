South Africa: Who Holds Power? Rethinking Recruitment for Educational Scholarships

analysis

Arish Mudra Rakshasa-Loots (he/him) is a neuroscientist, educator, and activist. @ArishMR

Many scholarships for children from disadvantaged backgrounds are provided by foreign funders and delivered by white, upper-class executives. This disbalance furthers a racialised dichotomy between 'the African child in need' and 'the white saviour' and feeds into the same issues of institutional access against which these young learners are trying to do battle.

As the academic year draws to a close, many young learners and their families across South Africa will be planning for a transition from primary school to high school. Some of these learners may show great promise -- whether academically, or in a particular creative or athletic talent, or simply through their tenacity to survive in a system built to keep them silenced -- but may lack the financial means to pursue the education that they need to fulfil this potential.

These young people look to educational scholarships and bursaries in the hopes of bridging the gap between their personal circumstances and a quality education.

Due in part to the limited funding available compared to the number of aspiring beneficiaries, these scholarships are often quite competitive, a fact that is reflected in their complex recruitment process....