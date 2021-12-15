South Africa: New Documentary Highlights Mining Destruction On South Africa's West Coast

analysis

While Shell's seismic surveying has dominated headlines, the impact of mining on the West Coast has received relatively little attention. A local conservation documentary that tells the story of affected West Coast communities puts the issue in the spotlight.

A new conservation documentary, Ours, Not Mine, brings attention to the devastation that mining on the West Coast has, and will have, on the ecology and the surrounding communities.

The documentary investigates the heavy mineral sand mining on the West Coast, which includes the industrial-scale extraction of diamonds, gemstones and heavy mineral sands like zircon and ilmenite, which are extracted along the coastline between Columbine and the Orange River, including parts that are officially deemed Ecologically or Biologically Significant Marine Areas.

Mike Schlebach, big-wave surfer and CEO of Protect the West Coast, said that some of the richest grades in the world of natural minerals - used in many household products from paint to cosmetics - had led to a "gold rush for the industrial-scale extraction".

The documentary juxtaposes long panning shots of open, untouched beaches in the Western Cape with shots of sand heavily imprinted with tracks from trucks and excavators left behind by mining companies.

The film, directed by...