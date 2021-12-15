Ghana: Sergio Ramos Vows to 'Die' for PSG ... in 1/16th Champs League Tie Against Former Side Real Madrid

15 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A Real Madrid reunion is on the cards for Sergio Ramos after they were pitted against PSG in the Champions League draw on Monday, but the Spaniard is in no mood for sentimentality.

The 35-year-old appeared at the opening of a gym in Madrid hours after the draw was confirmed and was immediately quizzed on his emotions over a return to the Bernabeu.

His answer showed he was in a bullish mood over facing his former club.

Ramos left Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after 16 years with the Spanish giants

"I am going to die for PSG in the game against Real Madrid," said the former Real captain, according to Marca.

"Fate is capricious. I would have liked another team to have played us. You know the affection and love I have for Real Madrid. Now it's my turn to defend PSG and I'll do everything possible to pass. It's the team that bet on me."

Monday's draw for the Champions League last-16 controversially had to be redone after Manchester United were incorrectly pulled out of the hat to face Villarreal, who they had already played in the group stage.

PSG and Ramos were then drawn against United in the abandoned first draw and then in the second, they got Madrid.

"When I arrived on the plane it was United, which is a team that was cool to me and then it turns out that it was not valid," Ramos said.

"I would have liked not to have that confrontation but returning to the Bernabeu is cause for joy. I could not have a farewell because fault of the Covid."

Ramos has endured a difficult time since moving to France. He has only made one appearance for the French giants in the 3-1 win over St Etienne on November 28 due to an array of injury issues.

After struggling with a calf injury, he sustained a new and unspecified muscle problem after the game against St Etienne.

In 16 years at Madrid, Ramos won five LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues. - MailOnline

