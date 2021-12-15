Ghana: Commercial Quantity Iron Ore Deposit in Oti Good News - Jinapor

Akokrowa — The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) says the iron ore deposits discovered at Akokrowa, a farming community in the Oti Region, is of the highest grade.

Chief Executive Officer of the GGSA, Dr Daniel Boamah, stated that the iron ore is currently graded 55.22 weight per cent (fu).

He said the Authority had blocked out the reserved areas and was working on it to know the depth and volume of the ore.

He was speaking to the media at Akokrowa yesterday on the sidelines of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor's interaction with the chiefs and people of the area.

The meeting with the chiefs forms part of the Minister's working visit to the region.

Dr Boamah noted that by next year, the GGSA would have established all the details about the iron ore deposits after which real mining could commence.

On his part, Mr Jinapor described the discovery of the iron ore in commercial quantities as "good news" and urged the Chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development to the area.

He stated that government would ensure that the resource found in the area benefit the people.

He said the government was determined to add value to the raw commodity, saying that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development (GIISDEC) would work closely with the GGSA and the community to provide full value chain.

The exploration and associated business of the iron would create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general.

The Omanhene of the Apesokubi Traditional Area, Okogyeaman Koram II, expressed the readiness of his people to make the project a success.

He pledged to support the work of GGSA, GIISDEC and government saying,"I will release lands to push the progress of the work if it requires".