Ghana: Ashaiman Wins Onua Sports Community Gala

Ashaiman emerged winners of the Onua Sports Community gala after prevailing over Labadi 4-3 on penalties.

Both teams played to a goalless stalemate in regulation time on Friday at the Fadama AstroTurf in Accra.

Unbeaten throughout the competition, Ashaiman booked their ticket to the final after brushing aside Dansoman in their opener, saw off host Fadama in the last four, all through penalty shootouts before squaring up with Labadi for the ultimate.

The Champions could have buried the game in the second half after missing good scoring chances that came their way.

Labadi grew stronger after recess but could not match the tactical brilliance of Ashaiman who kept misfiring.

Ashaiman converted four of their kicks while Labadi scored three.

Put together by Onua FM/TV, the two-day event saw Ashaiman'sShadrackKorliNartey and EnockObiriMintah adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Goalkeeper, respectively.

Ashaiman were presented with a cheque for GH¢2,000, certificates and souvenirs from the sponsors while runners-up Labadi went home with GH¢1,500, certificates and souvenirs.