Africa: Alhaji Osman Appointed Africa Cities Devt Consult Director of International Relations

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman has been appointed director of international relations of the African Cities Development Consult Ltd.

African Cities Development Consult Ltd is the leading Ghanaian- based private youth led company that is organizing, in collaboration with its counterparts in Belize, Guatemala and Mexico, the first West African Latin American Trade and Investment Conference.

The conference seeks to establish a strong business, investment and cultural relationships between the West African and Latin American countries.

It will also promote West Africa businesses and investment opportunities to the Latin America and the globe especially in West Africa.

Another activity at the conference will be the exhibition of Cultural display and religious tolerance in West African countries as a focus to encourage tourists from the Latin America to West Africa.

The conference will attract corporate bodies all over the world, including government agencies responsible for businesses in the West African sub region especially. Religious, interfaith leaders and peace actors would also have an opportunity showcase religious tolerance, harmony and understanding for peace and development.

The CEO of the African Cities Development Consult, Alhaji Alhassan Abdallah Musah indicated that "the agenda of International trade and investment needs to be a deliberate pursuit with favourable policies especially tax regimes and speed in service delivery".

Alhaji Osmsan indicated that "Ghana is the gateway to the West African market of over 300 million people which stands to be grabbed by any serious investor who knows the value of translating this into an investment, trade and cultural exchange opportunities".

Alhaji Osman currently holds the following positions in Ghana; eminent member of the National Peace Council of Ghana (NPC) at the Greater Accra Regional level, Executive Secretary of Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG), founder and executive director of the African Literary Club (ALIC).

He is also the Ghanaian-based Global Peace Ambassador under the Global Peace Chain and Universal Federation for Peace (UFP) and also a member of the African Youth Assembly For Peace (AYAP).