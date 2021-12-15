Ghana: Book On Governance Structure Launched

A book that highlights Ghana's governance structure and draws a connection between poverty and greed in our society has been launched in Accra on Monday.

The 89-page book titled "Ideas for debates by all Ghanaians for a development policy and programme, poverty reduction strategy and job creation. From the bottom up," was authored by Mr Trenchard Domegure You're, an associate member of the Faculty of Secretaries and Administrators (London).

The book also suggests vision, strategies, values and ideas for debate to arrive at a development policy and programme for Ghana.

The chapters of the book place emphasis on industrial development policy and Programmes; poverty reduction strategies, rainwater harvesting and how to finance the budget deficit.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney, who performed the launch, encouraged all journalists to practice solution-oriented journalism.

According to him, this form of journalism allows media practitioners to sharpen their focus on using the power they wield and influence they peddle to help fix social problems.

"This calls for a departure from the compulsive and excessive politics," he said.

Mr Monney noted that the onus falls on all journalists to move the paradigm and shift the narrative on unproductive politicking to key issues such as poverty and unemployment," he explained.

Mr Monney commended the author for his insight and giving Ghanaians the opportunity to debate ideas to bring development to the country.

The News Editor of the Ghana News Agency, Mr Samuel Osei-Frempong, in his review revealed that the book proposed technocracy for Ghana and further calls

for a referendum on the issue.

According to Mr Osei-Frempong, the ideas of Mr Youre points to a long-term national development plan that would capture the aspirations of all Ghanaians.

"He has had enough of the partisan politics and hopes for a day when all shades of opinion will be represented in Parliament," he said.