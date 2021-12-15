Ghana: Use Dialogue to Resolve Differences ... Apostle Yeboah Urges MPs

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) International, Apostle George Yeboah, has called on Parliamentarians to use dialogue to resolve their differences regarding the approval of the 2022 budget and economic policy of the government.

"Working together, he said was the only solution to the 2022 budget impasse, adding that the interest of the nation was paramount devoid of political inclination to ensure peace and security in the country", he said.

Apostle Yeboah made the appeal at the ordination of 74 new pastors into the CACI at the Osu Central Church in Accra last Saturday.

"It is our prayer that God will touch the hearts of the Parliamentarians to take the right decision in the interest of the country and for that reason, see the interest of the nation as paramount than political parties.

"I believe our politicians are matured enough and will do what will help the growth of the country and bring solace to the citizenry as a whole", Apostle Yeboah said.

The CACI Chairman advised Ghanaians to ensure that they critically observe all the COVID-19 protocol measures instituted by the government to prevent the virus from spreading during this yuletide.

Apostle Yeboah urged Ghanaians who were yet to be vaccinated to do so to provide protection not only for themselves, but also others saying "by this we will be making headway to eliminate the disease."

He implored the new ministers of the church to organise their members and invite the health workers to administer the vaccines to them.

In his message on: "Called to make an impact", Apostle Yeboah said you have been chosen as a vessel for a purpose and that you have to fulfill that purpose of which you are chosen.

Preaching from John 15:16, he admonished the ministers to understand that irrespective of the situation on the ground at where they have been sent they were expected to make an impact and bring the needed change.

Apostle Yeboah said God would use those who had sanctified themselves and do not perpetrate sin with which they would be exposed and that they could make meaningful impact when they sanctify themselves for the work.

The Ministers were advised to let humility be their guiding principle and not be self-centered but Christ-centered as well as not shirking their responsibilities of which they would be made to account for their stewardship.