Ghana: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Deserves More Laurels

Last Sunday, Asanteman celebrated Akwasidae, a traditional festival, and as part of the event, a number of dignitaries joined a gathering at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene, OtumfuoOsei Tutu II.

The dignitaries present to grace the occasion included the Vice President, DrMahamuduBawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Executive Chairman, Gold Coast Refinery, Dr Said Y.M. Deraz, Chief Justice, Justice AninYeboah, Minister of Trade and Industries, Kwadwo Alan Kyerematen and other government officials.

At the Manhyia gathering, commemorative coins bearing the images of OtumfuoOsei TutuII and some revered traditional items like the Adinkra symbols and the Golden Stool were unveiled to celebrate Otumfuo's outstanding contribution to the peace, stability and development of the country over the last 22 years.

This is the first time ever non-circulating commemorative coins are being issued in Ghana and they are not legal tender.

Commemorative coins are issued to mark and honour particular themes and events and individuals associated with such things.

It is said that many such coins serve as collector items only, although some countries issue them for regular circulation.

In Asantehene's case, it has been announced that the 20,000 coins would be auctioned around the globe and proceeds used to establish a multi-purpose cultural resource centre in Kumasi to promote activities relating to traditional and customary conflict resolution in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Asantehene deserves the honour because here is a traditional ruler who has proven to the whole world that he is not in for only his Asanteman kingdom but the entire country.

Even though the coins are said to principally honour his contribution to peace in Dagbon and, for that matter, the whole country, Otumfuo's leadership exploits in the other areas of national development deserve applaud.

For instance, immediately upon ascending his throne 22 years ago, he put together an education endowment fund, which so far has given scholarships to deserving students.

That is to say that the King values education, knowing it helps to unlock the potential of young people and so those who lack the resource for that venture must be supported.

The Ghanaian Times wishes to associate with the honour done the Asantehene by saying a huge "Congratulations!!!" to him.

The paper believes that if all the traditional rulers in the country would emulate his achievements, the country would see much more progress.

This is because they would seek ways to, for instance, resolve all chieftaincy disputes and nip emerging ones in the bud.

That way, the country would be spared all the killings, injuries and internal displacement associated with chieftaincy disputes.

Once again the Ghanaian Times congratulates the Asantehene, OtumfuoOsei Tutu, and wishes for him more laurels as he continues to seek the welfare and wellbeing of all Ghanaians.