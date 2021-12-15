Ghana: Japanese Govt Grants U.S.$ 89,966 for CHPS Compounds At Mamprugu

The Japanese government and the Mamprugu Moagduri District Assembly in the North East Region, yesterday signed a Grant Assistance for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to promote health care delivery services for the people.

The 89,966 dollar grant which is being provided under the Japanese Grant Assistant for Grass root Human Security (GGHSP) Project would benefit more than 5,200 people.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony in Accra, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mochizuki Hisanobu noted that the provision of the CHPS compound would offer the people of Prima, a farming community in the district access to better health delivery system.

He indicated that it would also provide access to qualified health personnel as well as a healthy environment where one could receive quality healthcare.

MrHisanobu said that the project, which formed part of 280 projects undertaken by Japanese Embassy in Accra across the country, was to get rid of the stress the people of the Prima community had to go through to access health care.

He said the provision of the CHPS compound would serve the people ofPrima and beyond, adding that the "facility will provide benefits to the generations yet to be born."

He commended the District Assembly for its co-operation, "hard work and commitment towards the project," adding that "this will improve the friendship between Japan and Ghana."

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the MampruguMoagduri, Mr Abu Adam, for his part commended the Japanese government for the worthwhile intervention.

He emphasised that the district had made strides aimed at development, but were still lacking in some spheres for which reason the intervention by the Japanese government was highly appreciated.

The DCE said the Prima community had over the years recorded an enormous number of infant and maternal mortality because it lacked a health care facility.

He, therefore, said the intervention which would help end the menace towards the attainment of three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and lauded the Japanese government for the assistance.

The Member of Parliament for the Yagaba Kubori Constituency, Mustapha Yussif, extended the heartfelt gratitude of the people to the Japanese government.

He reiterated that Ghana had benefitted from 280 projects under the Japanese Grant Assistance Project.

The MP who is the Minister of Youth and Sports assured the Japanese government that the project would serve its intended purpose and be maintained.