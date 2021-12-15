Ghana: Family Health Medical School Holds 2nd Graduation

Forty-seven granduants made up of 26 females and 21males on Thursday graduated as the second batch of medical students of Family Health Medical School after completing all the courses and examinations.

They will later be posted to various medical facilities throughout the country.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Naa Dr Alhassan Andani, Board Chairman of the Family Health Medical School Endowment Fund appealed to government to provide 30 per cent tuition fees of students in private medical institutions.

Naa Andani also appealed to traditional authorities to partner government and the training institutions by pooling resources together to sponsor brilliant but needy students in their communities who will return to serve those communities.

He also entreated the granduants to accept postings to rural communities, where they could easily impact positively on the people than going to congest the already"satisfied" health facilities in the cities.

He announced that the Family Health Medical School Endowment fund was already operational and called on individuals and organisations to support the fund to train more medical doctors into the system.

Professor E.Y Kwawukume, Founder and President of Family Health University College, announced that management was working towards acquiring a Presidential Charter to make them a fully-fledged autonomous university and appealed to all stakeholders to support in that direction.

He said they were also poised to launch their second strategic plan in the first half of 2022 to provide the blueprint for the university to move towards greater achievements.

He said the school had also bolstered her faculty with highly qualified and seasoned professionals to make it the centre of excellence.

On infrastructure, he said the college had undertaken more projects to improve facilities and structures that would provide students best training environment to promote discovery, teaching and learning.

Mr Simon Sackitey was adjudged the Family Health University College Founder's overall best MBChB graduating student after winning: Professor Jonathan Hubert Addy's prize for best graduating student in medicine and therapeutics, best graduating student in surgery and best graduating student in clinical studies.