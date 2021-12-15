Ghana: GFA Exco to Call On Otumfuo Today

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku will lead the association's Executive Council to the Manhyia Palace today as they pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The visit is to afford the Executive Council the opportunity to take counsel from the occupant of the Golden Stool and to seek his blessing and wisdom for a successful mandate.

An FA statement said the visit will be followed by a press briefing.

The Council was sworn into office on October 25, 2019 after a keenly contested elections to replace the Dr. Kofi Amoah led Normalization Committee.

Members of the Council include Kurt Okraku (President), Mark Addo (Vice President), Habiba Atta Forson (Women Football representative), Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako (Premier League representatives).

Others are Dr. Ransford Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo (Division One League representatives), Linford Asamoah, Alhaji Salifu Zida (Regional Football Associations representatives).

The meeting is scheduled for 12-midday at the Manhyia Palace today.