Tunisia: Covid-19 - Médenine Reports 64 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Médenine logged further 64 COVID-19 infections from 993 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 33,832.

The new positive cases include 23 among pupils and an imported one, said Preventive Healthcare Dirtector Zayed El Anz.

The geographical distribution of infections is as follows: 12 cases in Midoun, 2 in South Médenine, 14 in Zarzis and 28 in Houmet Souk, 4 in Sidi Makhlouf and 1 case in each of Djerba Ajim, Ben Guerdane, Béni Khedache and north Médenine.

Two classrooms were closed so far in Houmt Souk.

In another vein, 399,001 of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the governorate.