Ghana: Govt Brings All TVET Institutions Under One Umbrella

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday launched the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service to bring all vocational programmes, run by different ministries under its roof.

This brings together all the technical and vocational programmes run by 19 different Ministries under the ambit of the Ghana TVET Service.

The operationalisation of the Service is also to ensure the smooth take-off of the government's flagship programme "Free TVET For All", under which all the TVET Institutions which are now captured under the Ghana TVET Service will be included in the next academic year's (February 2022) Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for the Junior High School graduates.

Performing the launch at the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), Vice President Bawumia recalled that before the Akufo-Addo government's assumed office in 2017, many challenges including the poor perception of TVET, the multiplicity of standards, testing and certification systems, and an informal TVET system that had been neglected and detached from the formal sector, affected the quality of TVET delivery in our institutions.

This made it difficult for the sector to become the key catalyst that could spur industrialisation and decent job creation but the government, he assured, was tackling many of those issues.

"This government from 2017, as part of the President's plan to transform the Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the country, has been streamlining the TVET sector to ensure that the sector becomes a central force of our national development agenda.

"One of many such initiatives to ensure this is the establishment of the Ghana TVET Service. In 2017, the government formed a 15-Member Technical Committee with Membership from various Ministries and Agencies to establish the Ghana TVET Service."

That initiative led to the current Pre-Tertiary Act, 2020 (Act 1049).

Before the passage of Act 1049, TVET Institutions were under umbrella bodies such as Ghana Education Service's Technical and Vocational Education Division (GES-TVED); National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI); Opportunities Industrialisation Centre Ghana (OICG); Gender, Children and Social Protection; Ghana Regional Appropriate Technology Industrial Service (GRATIS); Community Development Vocational Institutes (CDVI); Youth Leadership and Skills Training Institutes (YLSTI), Social Welfare Training Institutes, Farm Institutes and Technology Solution Centres; and the Integrated Community Centres for Employable Skills (ICCES).

While improving the capacity of the country's educational sector to create a more robust TVET Service, it is equally important to focus attention on the professional and capacity building of the facilitators and teachers who will train the young people in the various Technical and Vocational Training Institutes, Dr Bawumia noted.

"Thankfully, the Ministry of Education has made significant progress with teacher professionalism to conform with global education standards.

"I, therefore, urge parents of JHS graduates to counsel their wards to consider choosing TVET programmes since these programmes are designed to equip our SHS leavers with practical skills needed for the job market.

Addressing the fears of parents and guardians who may have been worried about a possible truncation of the educational path of children who take the TVET path, Vice President assured: "There is the opportunity for those who complete their TVET programmes to continue from the National Proficiency levels through Certificate levels to HND, B.TECH, M.TECH to the Doctor of Technology level with the National TVET Qualifications Framework (NTVETQF), which the Commission is implementing for TVET."

The first Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Mrs Mawusi N. Awity, pledged her outfit's commitment to meeting the needs of the youth, saying, "We will ensure the acquisition of skills by the youth and the elderly to enable them to create jobs and help move our beloved Ghana forward."