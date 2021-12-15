Liberia: Nimba to Produce Gongloe, Whapoe for Presidency

Nimba County — Votes-rich Nimba County is expected to produce two candidates for the presidency in 2023, as Nimbaians gear up to shortly announce two of their prominent sons for the pending race to the Executive Mansion come 2023.

Already, jubilation citizens from the county converged recently in huge numbers in Ganta City and petitioned one of their sons Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe to contest for the Presidency, which he has accepted.

Dr. Whapoe is a former presidential candidate from 2017 while Cllr. Gongloe is stepping out for the first time in what is expected to be a crowded contest, as even the so-called Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) that groups the former ruling Unity Party, Alternative National Congress, All Liberian Party, and Liberty Party are divided right in the middle over who should head the Collaboration as Standard Bearer, to face incumbent President Weah.

Nimba will become the first county in Liberian politics to produce two candidates for the Presidency.

The county has been under the claws of warlord-turned politician Senator Prince Yormie Johnson for the past nearly 16 years, branding himself as 'god-father' of Nimba politics and kingmaker.

However, he was recently slammed with economic sanctions by the United States Treasury Department for deviant activities including votes-selling.