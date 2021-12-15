Liberia: Jeety Provides Running Water At Prison Compound

Indian philanthropist and businessman Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Mr. Jeety) has put smiles on the faces of inmates and workers at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP), providing running water in all of the housing units, clinics, bakery and other sites that needed water at the prison compound.

It is in fulfillment of his commitment made in October this year to work with the relevant authorities to restore pipe-borne water at the Monrovia Central Prison.

Mr. Jeety included in the project the installation of two 500 liters poly tanks for water storage along with a 5.5KVA generator for the supply of water whenever there is a power outage from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

In a communication announcing the completion of the work, Prison Superintendent Col. Varney Lake expressed MCP's heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Mr. Jeety and his Jeety Trading Corporation for the level of supports they have rendered to the prison over the year.

Col. Lake explained that during one of Mr. Jeety's visits, the prison administration requested him to make an intervention in addressing their challenge with water supply.

"In your response, you promised the Prison authority that before the end of November 2021, all of the housing units in the facility will be able to have access to running water," the communication reads.

Col. Lake explained that a week after Mr. Jeety's pronouncement, he led a team of engineers and members of his Jeety Trading staff to do an assessment at the facility and subsequently the work began.

"As we speak, water now runs in all of the housing units, the clinic, bakery, and other sites that needed water," said Col. Lake.

"We were blessed also when you included in the project the installation of two (2) 500 liters poly tanks for water storage along with a 5.5 KVA generator for the supply of water whenever there is a power outage from the Liberia Electricity Corporation," said Col. Lake.

He noted that the MCP and Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BRC) recognize, appreciate and say a very big thank you to Mr. Jeety for putting smiles on the faces of the inmate population and the entire workforce at the prison facility.

Upon receiving the communication, Mr. Jeety told journalists Tuesday, 14 December at his Vai Town office that water is life and he sees it as the least thing he can provide for inmates to help them.

"When I used to go for food distribution in the prison compound, I would see prisoners trying to fetch water from hand pumps ... and they are already constrained, they are already in the cells, so I believe that this is the least thing I can do to provide them [water]," he said.

Mr. Jeety said when God blesses him, he will also bless everybody in whatever way he can. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/jeety-to-restore-running-water-at-central-prison/