Liberia: Bility - Boakai Has No Agenda

Embattled Liberty Party Chairman Musa Hassan Bility says Unity Party standard-bearer and Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Chairman Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai lacks vision and agenda to run the affairs of the country as president.

Bility, whose Liberty Party (LP) is a constituent party of the opposition bloc CPP, cites Mr. Boakai's alleged failure to communicate his plans and agenda to the Liberty Party executives after several invitations as an example.

Speaking in an interview with Spoon FM's Mid Night Conversation Monday, 13 December 2021, Mr. Bility claimed that Amb. Boakai has no quality and agenda to lead the country because the CPP chairman has refused every opportunity given him by the Liberty Party to narrate his agenda.

Bility alleged during the show that the problem in Liberty Party is due to its political leader Senator Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence's high quest for the vice presidency position of the CPP.

"Our political leader told us that we should support Amb. Joseph N. Boakai on grounds that he wants to make her vice president," he alleged.

"I refused along with several others and told the political leader that before we choose anybody as our standard-bearer, they should tell us their agenda and the person should also be the one to choose their partner instead of us giving her," Mr. Bility explained.

In recent days, the LP under the chairmanship of Mr. Bility suspended Madam Karnga - Lawrence and Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon over alleged administrative reasons or their failure to pay dues to the party.

Bility also faces a retaliatory suspension from the party on the order of LP political leader Sen. Karnga - Lawrence.

But the National Elections Commission (NEC) says it still recognizes the party's constitution that brought Bility and other elected officials to power at LP.

The embattled LP chair disclosed that because of the disagreement with Sen. Karnga - Lawrence, she had gone against him and several others.

He noted that Madam Karnga - Lawrence is now advocating that they return to the 2015 constitution that gave the political leader the absolute power to do anything without the concern of others.

"We drilled Mr. [Alexander] Cummings for eight hours and he walked us through his agenda for the country, but for Amb. Joseph N. Boakai, it's on the contrary. He never shows up to our invitation-only because he doesn't have an agenda," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bility has disclosed that next week, Liberty Party will be going for a national convention in Ganta, Nimba County to endorse a candidate of the CPP that they will support for the presidency as their new constitution mandates.

According to him, the new constitution adopted in 2021 in Bong County gives them the right to endorse a candidate, something he said they will be exercising.

"All this noise about who we will support or not will end next ... Friday at the convention in Ganta City, Nimba County because we will publicly show the person to the world we are supporting," he said.

"I just can't call the person's name here now but the world will see our step next week," Bility noted.

In the CPP, constituent party Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings and UP's Amb. Boakai are the two forces seeking to head the CPP's presidential ticket to battle incumbent Liberian President George Manneh Weah at the polls in 2023.

The CPP which is made up of four political parties has been visibly divided between Mr. Boakai and Mr. Cummings.

The Unity Party, All Liberian People Party (ALP), and a faction of Liberty Party loyal to Sen. Karnga - Lawrence and Sen. Dillon appear to support Mr. Boakai for the CPP ticket, while the ANC and a faction of LP loyal to Mr. Bility also appear to support Mr. Cummings for the CPP ticket.

According to Mr. Bility, they have written several political actors including the former ruling Unity Party for the Ganta convention, but Unity Party has allegedly turned down the invitation.

Chairman Bility said that all other party leaders will be in Ganta except for Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties Senators that have been suspended.

"If Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence will go to court to stop the convention I have no problem and I respect the law. However, she will be delaying the Liberian people's choice because she can't stop it," he noted.

"Her quest for the vice presidency brings all the problems in the LP. Now she needs that power that her voice will be everything and that can't happen," he concluded.