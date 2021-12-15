Liberia: NEC Certificates LRP Gwoin

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), Tuesday certificated Mr. Erol Madison Gwion Sr. of the Liberia Restoration Party, (LRP), as the winner of the 16 November 2021 Representative By-election in Electoral District #1, in Grand Gedeh County.

Performing the certification program, the Acting Chairperson of NEC, Cllr. P. Teplah Reeves reiterated the commitment of the Commission to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections throughout Liberia.

Cllr. Reeves said, the successful conduct of the 16 November 2021 representatives By-elections in electoral district #2, Bong county, electoral district #1, Bomi county, electoral district #1, Grand Gedeh County, and electoral district #1, Nimba County is a clear indication of the Commission's desire to conduct free, fair, credible and transparent elections in the Country.

The Acting NEC-Liberia Boss expressed thanks to all Candidates, poll workers, and security groups who participated in the by-elections and most of all to the Government of Liberia for providing the funds to conduct the four elections, as prescribed by law.

For his part, Representative Erol Madison Gwion Sr. of the Liberia Restoration Party, LRP, described the conduct of the by-election as free, fair, and transparent and challenged the Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of NEC to continue to uphold the level of integrity demonstrated during the just ended by-elections.