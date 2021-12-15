Liberia: Religious Leaders Want Statues Down-Petition House

A group of religious leaders Tuesday, December 14, 2021, petitioned the National Legislature, calling for the removal of statues they describe as idol monuments and foreign gods erected at public places across the country.

Reading the petition before the House of Representatives, the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the National Christian Council of Liberia Rev. Dr. Jasper S. Ndabordor named monuments erected at government buildings, including those in front of the Capitol Building, Temple of Justice, on Randall and Broad streets, coupled with alleged demonic covenant reached with Syrian god to put the country's resources in the hands of foreigners thus, reducing Liberians to spectators in their own economy.

Rev. Ndabordor said after careful, sincere prayers and fasting about the nation for God to provide a way out for national deliverance, he provided a remedy to Liberia's deep spiritual problem which is spiritual revolution for national repentance.

He said the reason confusion can't finish from among members of the House of Representatives is because of idol monuments erected in front of the Capitol Building.

At the same time, the religious leaders are calling on government to return Monrovia to its original name, Christopolis or "City of Christ" to bring glory to the Lord.

The petitioners also want the Government of Liberia to establish diplomatic ties with Israel and ensure both countries have embassies in each other capitals.

According to them, they recognize the traditional friendship between Liberia and America but want to see more concrete actions that will bring satisfaction and development to the Liberian people such as visa processing between the two countries.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the House of Representatives, Bong County Representative J. Marvin Cole, thanked the Spiritual Leaders for speaking on behalf of the country, promising that the Legislature will work with them to make sure the right things are done for Liberia.